Home sales rose in January across the Charlotte region. Canopy, the Charlotte-area Realtor association, said the number of homes sold jumped about 7% compared to the same month last year. Prices also jumped, and the average price of a home sold in the Charlotte region was up 9.1%, hitting $491,000. The Realtor association said more homes on the market will be balanced by higher mortgage rates and prices, meaning the market will stay challenging for buyers.