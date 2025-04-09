© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The number of spring break travelers will be down this year, CLT officials say

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:31 PM EDT
CLT said the recent opening of all lanes on the departure and arrival levels should give the airport enough room for vehicles for several years.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
CLT said the recent opening of all lanes on the departure and arrival levels should give the airport enough room for vehicles for several years.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is getting ready for the start of spring break travel on Friday. Airport officials said traffic volume will be down slightly compared to last year’s record-breaking spring break travel period. According to the airport, there will be roughly 2.9 million arriving and departing passengers this year.

That's a decrease of about 4.6%. The number of local passengers — those starting their trips in Charlotte and passing through the security checkpoints — is expected to be down 3%.

Passengers who haven’t been at the airport for a while will notice that rideshare services have moved to the inner lanes of departures, on the upper level, for quicker access. In late March, a new TSA checkpoint opened and increased the number of screening lanes to 21. Chief Operating Officer Jerome Woodard said having the extra checkpoint will be helpful.

“You could think that last year when we had the spring break operation, we really only had 17 lanes, but right in the center of the terminal you had this big construction space and a pretty big logjam from east to west,” Woodard said. “Now, the Checkpoint 2 has opened up. You have free-flowing passengers coming in the door going through that checkpoint, the same thing for Checkpoints 1 and 3.”

Passengers can also expect to see more staff at the airport during the spring break travel period and they can be identified by their yellow vests. For those looking to avoid more crowded days at the airport, peak days are expected to be Friday, April 11; Sunday, April 13; and Sunday, April 27, with over 26,000 flights during this time.

TSA Spokesperson Dan Velez addressing the media at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE

Officials also reminded passengers to get their REAL ID by May 7. The new, more secure IDs will be required to fly on domestic flights.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Business Charlotte Douglas International AirportTravel
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.