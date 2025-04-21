Bank deserts are growing near Charlotte

You’ve probably heard the term food desert to describe a place where residents have limited access to affordable, healthy foods. But what about bank desert? That’s where residents may have limited to no access to bank branches and are forced to rely on ATMs or make a long drive. Such a desert is growing in the rural areas outside of Charlotte and even in some neighborhoods within the city. Reporter Catherine Muccigrosso wrote about it for the Charlotte Observer. She joins WFAE's Marshall Terry to talk about bank deserts.

Marshall Terry: In your story, you cite data from the Carolinas Credit Union League showing North Carolina lost a quarter of its bank branches between 2013 and last year. That's about 650 branches. Why are branches disappearing?

Catherine Muccigrosso: For one thing, there's a shift toward more customers going online. There's not a service that most banks provide that you can't access financially through your mobile device. Another reason is that a bank branch has to be economically viable, of course. A bank branch can need about $30 million in deposits to cover a branch's expenses, such as technology, insurance, electricity and staffing. That's what N.C. Bankers Association CEO Peter Gwaltney told me. And yet another reason, he explained, is that branches closed because of mergers.

Terry: To find out how residents in bank deserts manage you went to one. Anson County is about an hour southeast of Charlotte. How is the lack of branches affecting people there?

Muccigrosso: So, Anson County has experienced one of the biggest decreases over the past decade at nearly 67% in bank closings in the Charlotte region. One of the biggest issues people talked about with me is the inconvenience of having to spend gas money and time driving to another city to get to their bank, like a PNC branch in Rockingham in the next county over. To be clear, there are two banks in Wadesboro — Truist and Uwharrie. There's also a branch of the State Employees Credit Union.

Smaller towns in Anson, like Peachland and Lilesville don't have any banking options. In fact, Ansonville is the only town outside of Wadesboro I could find that even had an ATM.

Business owners and residents that I talked to said people need access to branches to talk with someone. It helps with financial literacy and making large bank deposits as business owners. Maybe even more importantly, what many people talked about is how banks help drive local economic growth and are a sign of community stability.

Terry: Now, is this unique to North Carolina or is it happening in other states also?

Muccigrosso: It's happening in towns across America and for the same reasons. Mainly the advent and growth of online banking, branch viability costs and mergers.

Terry: So is this just the new norm? Kind of like how video rental stores largely no longer exist. Or is there any effort to bring branches back to some of these bank deserts?

Muccigrosso: North Carolina lawmakers are working on their own solution, which is credit unions. Banks and credit unions both offer similar services. But banks are for-profit companies, while credit unions are cooperatives owned by their members, with a board of directors elected by those members. But typically to join a credit union, eligibility requirements include where a person works or worships.

The Carolina Credit Union League helped craft legislation that would allow credit unions to expand and accept any member who lives in a banking desert. But banks opposed the bill. They say it effectively converts credit unions into tax-exempt banks without having to pay the same fees or meet regulatory requirements that banks do. A trade off for the credit union's tax-exempt status is that they can provide financial services just like a bank, but has membership requirements is what the N.C. Bankers Association says. The bill also does not require credit unions to build physical branches.

The N.C. Bankers Association said it's exploring banking desert resolution options, including possibly shared branches or mobile units. But anything they do would require regulatory approval.