New affordable housing project begins in northeast Charlotte

On Tuesday, city and community leaders gathered in northeast Charlotte to break ground on Bishop Madison Homes, a new affordable housing development.

The ceremony marked the start of construction on a new community of nine energy-efficient, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood near interstate 77 and 85. Led by Urban Trends in partnership with the city of charlotte, the project is designed to provide affordable home ownership options for working families with down payment assistance. District 2 Representative, Malcolm Graham said that the project is a step toward neighborhood revitalization and long-term opportunity.

“This is corridor revitalization, affordable housing, homeownership," Graham said. "And you put all of those together, it creates tremendous opportunities for residents and citizens who are looking for all of those types of amenities.”

People also spoke at the event about the positive impact of the development for owners and the surrounding community. The Bishop Madison Homes development will be within walking distance of public transit, helping residents access jobs, schools, and services.