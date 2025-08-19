© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

PSA flight attendants seek higher wages

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT

PSA Airlines flight attendants held a picket demonstration on Monday afternoon. In front of the Crown at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, flight attendants from American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines joined a nationwide day of action. Flight attendants at PSA bases, including Charlotte, are demanding a new contract with higher wages.

The Association of Flight Attendants said PSA crews have been working under the same contract for more than two years while seeking pay increases and quality-of-life improvements other companies have granted. AFA President Sean Griffin said he hopes PSA can reach a similar deal.

"Everyone has seen double-digit wage increases. They've seen boarding pay. They have seen retro pay they've seen significant improvements in scheduling, that's what we are hoping to see as well," he said.

The union noted that a recent contract for flight attendants at American Airlines included raises of about 20%. So far management has proposed a single-digit raise after negotiations with flight attendants from PSA. Meanwhile, flight attendants at Air Canada went on strike Friday, forcing cancellations across multiple flights.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
