NEWS BRIEFS

American Airlines building Flagship lounge at Charlotte airport

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT

American Airlines said Thursday that it plans to build a Flagship lounge — its upscale offering known for complimentary champagne — at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte is American's second-busiest hub, and the airline operates the vast majority of Charlotte's passenger flights. The new lounge will be American's sixth Flagship location.

"The Flagship lounge is known for its inviting atmosphere and premium amenities, including a champagne greeting upon arrival and locally inspired menus curated by award-winning chefs," American Airlines officials said in a statement.

It will be the fourth lounge for premium passengers at Charlotte's airport. American operates two Admirals Club lounges, which it also plans to expand, and a grab-and-go Provisions by Admirals Club.

