© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Matthews data center proposal draws pushback

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT

Residents opposed to a major new data center in Matthews voiced their concerns at the town Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

The proposed data center would cover 123 wooded acres at I-485 and East John Street. It would be a major new business investment for the town, but residents told commissioners they’re worried about noise, pollution, and the lack of retail and other uses on the site, as well as higher electricity rates caused by the power-hungry data center.

Matthews resident Phillip Hines said he’s also concerned that the data center would only bring a handful of long-term jobs.

"This is gonna be a big boom, this massive facility they're gonna put in here, bunches and bunches of money being dumped in. After year one, we're gonna have 100 people working there, maybe," he said.

Matthews’ town board decided to hold another public hearing on the proposed data center on Oct. 13.
Business
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports