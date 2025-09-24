Matthews data center proposal draws pushback

Residents opposed to a major new data center in Matthews voiced their concerns at the town Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

The proposed data center would cover 123 wooded acres at I-485 and East John Street. It would be a major new business investment for the town, but residents told commissioners they’re worried about noise, pollution, and the lack of retail and other uses on the site, as well as higher electricity rates caused by the power-hungry data center.

Matthews resident Phillip Hines said he’s also concerned that the data center would only bring a handful of long-term jobs.

"This is gonna be a big boom, this massive facility they're gonna put in here, bunches and bunches of money being dumped in. After year one, we're gonna have 100 people working there, maybe," he said.

Matthews’ town board decided to hold another public hearing on the proposed data center on Oct. 13.