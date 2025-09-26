Mortgage rates fall and spur homebuying in Charlotte

Mortgage rates in Charlotte fell to the lowest level in a year last month, reaching 6.5%, according to the Canopy Realtor Association. That drop fueled more contracts, with activity going up 12% in August as 4,000 homes went under contract. In Mecklenburg County, the median sales price rose about 6% to $466,000 compared to the same month last year. The average sales price, weighted more towards pricier homes, jumped to $604,000. Canopy also reports that 96% of sellers in Mecklenburg received most of their asking price.