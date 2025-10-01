© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Shelby plant closure to cost 100 jobs

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 1, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT

Over 100 Solero Technologies manufacturing employees are losing their jobs in Shelby. The Charlotte Observer reports the Michigan-based company will close its Shelby plant on Airport Road with 102 layoffs, effective March 31, according to a N.C. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report filed this week. Layoffs are set to begin Nov. 28, according to the notice. The facility produces advanced pieces for automotive, truck and off-road vehicles. Solero acquired the Shelby facility from Netherlands-based Kendrion’s for about $70 million.
