NEWS BRIEFS

Pratt Industries adds York Co. factory

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT

Pratt Industries, a provider of custom packaging solutions, plans to expand its York County operations with a new manufacturing facility. The company says a $92.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

Pratt is one of the largest corrugated packaging companies in the country and one of the world’s largest, privately held producers of 100% recycled containerboard.

The company will upfit the facility located on Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill to manufacture its packaging products. Pratt also currently operates a recycling center in Rock Hill.
