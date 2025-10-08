© 2025 WFAE

Matthews data center plan is withdrawn, mayor says

WFAE staff and wire reports
October 8, 2025

A proposal for a new data center in Matthews has been withdrawn by the developer. Residents packed a community meeting earlier this month with many concerned about how much power the data center would require.

Mayor John Higdon announced on Facebook last night that Project Accelerate – which was proposed for 123 acres on East John Street at 485 – has asked that its rezoning request for the property be withdrawn. A spokesperson for Crosland Southeast said the move will allow additional time to explore options. A community meeting scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
WFAE staff and wire reports
