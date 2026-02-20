Mecklenburg County finds affordable housing stock has plummeted

Mecklenburg County Community Support Services has released the 2025 State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report.

The annual number of people who stayed in emergency shelters, safe havens, or transitional housing increased 6% from fiscal year 2024. As of June 2025, there were 2,404 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County, down 14% from last year. But the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in 2024 increased 11%.

The report says more than 77% of the low-cost housing stock available in 2015 was lost by 2024. Several factors were involved, including redevelopment, a focus on construction of high-end housing, rising construction costs, and rental price increases.