Sycamore Brewing to reopen as Club West under new ownership

The Charlotte brewery formerly known as Sycamore Brewing is set to reopen this weekend with new ownership and a new name.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports the brewery has rebranded as Club West Brewing, and co-founder Sarah Taylor is selling the business to the brewery’s director of operations, Brad Bergman.

Sycamore closed in January, a few weeks after Taylor’s husband and co-founder, Justin Brigham, was arrested on sex crime charges involving a 13-year-old. Taylor has since filed for divorce.