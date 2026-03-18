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Bank of America reaches proposed settlement in Epstein-related lawsuit

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 18, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT

Bank of America has reached a proposed settlement with a woman who accused the Charlotte-based bank of enabling the financial activity of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit, filed by a woman identified as “Jane Doe,” alleged that Bank of America maintained a relationship with Epstein and failed to report suspicious activity until after his death.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public. It still requires approval from a judge.

Bank of America is headquartered in Charlotte and employs more than 19,000 people in the region.

A hearing on the proposed settlement is scheduled for April 2.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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