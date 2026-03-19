PSA Airlines opens new headquarters in Charlotte

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein visited Charlotte on Thursday to mark the opening of PSA Airlines’ new corporate headquarters. The regional carrier, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines that operates American Eagle flights, moved its central office from Dayton, Ohio, to Charlotte in January.

It is the only passenger airline headquartered in North Carolina. Stein called the relocation an economic boost for the state.

“This milestone proves what we have long known — that North Carolina is not only first in flight, we are the future of flight,” Stein said in prepared remarks.

The company’s new headquarters, located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, employs more than 450 workers. PSA Airlines CEO Dion Flannery described the move as a long-term investment in the region.

