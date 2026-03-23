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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte home prices rise as sales fall in February

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
A home for sale
Caroline Willingham
/
Queens University News Service
A home for sale

Home prices in the Charlotte region rose in February even as the number of sales declined, according to new data from the Charlotte-area Realtor association, Canopy MLS.

The group said home sales dropped almost 9% compared with February 2025. The average sale price rose more than 2%, climbing to more than $483,000.

Canopy MLS said buyers remain wary of rising energy costs and the risks of broader economic instability. Still, Realtors remain optimistic as mortgage rates continue to flirt with dropping below 6%.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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