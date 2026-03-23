Charlotte home prices rise as sales fall in February
Home prices in the Charlotte region rose in February even as the number of sales declined, according to new data from the Charlotte-area Realtor association, Canopy MLS.
The group said home sales dropped almost 9% compared with February 2025. The average sale price rose more than 2%, climbing to more than $483,000.
Canopy MLS said buyers remain wary of rising energy costs and the risks of broader economic instability. Still, Realtors remain optimistic as mortgage rates continue to flirt with dropping below 6%.