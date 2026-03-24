Duke Energy plans to build 'peaker' plant for high electricity demand

Duke Energy plans to build two 425-megawatt "peaker" natural gas turbines at its Buck Steam Station site near Salisbury. These turbines are not meant to run continuously, but rather during peak load hours, when energy demand is highest.

State regulators are hosting a public hearing Tuesday at 7 pm for the proposed construction at the Rowan County Courthouse in Salisbury. A virtual hearing will be held Wednesday at 6:30 pm. More information at ncuc.gov.