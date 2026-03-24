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NEWS BRIEFS

Duke Energy plans to build 'peaker' plant for high electricity demand

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:01 AM EDT

Duke Energy plans to build two 425-megawatt "peaker" natural gas turbines at its Buck Steam Station site near Salisbury. These turbines are not meant to run continuously, but rather during peak load hours, when energy demand is highest.

State regulators are hosting a public hearing Tuesday at 7 pm for the proposed construction at the Rowan County Courthouse in Salisbury. A virtual hearing will be held Wednesday at 6:30 pm. More information at ncuc.gov.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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