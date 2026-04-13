Charlotte gas prices dip, but increases likely to return soon

Gas prices at the pump fell more than six cents per gallon over the past week in Charlotte, but analysts say prices could begin climbing again as soon as Monday.

A survey of more than 600 stations by fuel-tracking platform GasBuddy shows the average price in Charlotte is now $3.85 per gallon. That is more than 30 cents higher than a month ago and more than 91 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said prices surged early last week, then declined following an announcement of a cease-fire in the war with Iran. DeHaan said a breakdown in talks and renewed escalation are likely to trigger another round of price increases.