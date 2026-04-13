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NEWS BRIEFS

Trails restored at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

WFAE | By Palmer Magri
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
Volunteer Tina Bear walks Zeus at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control on Byrum Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Volunteer Tina Bear walks Zeus at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control on Byrum Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will build new walking trails for the dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, as construction begins on the land currently used for the current paths.

Airport officials have offered to build a new set of walking trails for the shelter’s dogs on airport-owned land adjacent to the facility. The new trails will be about 10 feet wide and loop through a wooded area east of the shelter. According to an ACC spokeswoman, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and the paths will remain accessible and free from construction impacts well into the future.

In the meantime, the airport has given the shelter permission to continue using its existing trails until the new ones are ready. Phil Reiger, Director of the Department of General Services for the City of Charlotte, is asking volunteers and dog walkers to be mindful of temporary closures and active construction zones. Staff will provide updates and directions onsite to help keep people and pets safe.
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Business Animal Care & Control
Palmer Magri
As WFAE's digital producer, Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics. She's passionate about local news, community-centered reporting, and clear, engaging storytelling — both visual and written.
See stories by Palmer Magri