Trails restored at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will build new walking trails for the dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, as construction begins on the land currently used for the current paths.

Airport officials have offered to build a new set of walking trails for the shelter’s dogs on airport-owned land adjacent to the facility. The new trails will be about 10 feet wide and loop through a wooded area east of the shelter. According to an ACC spokeswoman, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and the paths will remain accessible and free from construction impacts well into the future.

In the meantime, the airport has given the shelter permission to continue using its existing trails until the new ones are ready. Phil Reiger, Director of the Department of General Services for the City of Charlotte, is asking volunteers and dog walkers to be mindful of temporary closures and active construction zones. Staff will provide updates and directions onsite to help keep people and pets safe.