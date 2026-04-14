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NEWS BRIEFS

Public hearing set on Duke Energy gas turbine in Richmond County

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:11 AM EDT
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex during the next decade, transitioning from a mixture of coal and gas-fired turbines to purely gas-powered turbines.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex during the next decade, transitioning from a mixture of coal and gas-fired turbines to purely gas-powered turbines.

State regulators will host a virtual public hearing Monday, April 20, on Duke Energy Progress’ request to build a new natural gas-burning turbine at its Richmond County power plant.

The Smith Energy Complex near Rockingham already houses two combined-cycle turbines and five smaller combustion turbines, known as peakers. Duke Energy is seeking approval to build a sixth peaker to help meet electricity demand during periods of highest use.

In its regulatory filings, Duke Energy said the additional peaker is needed to support near-term economic development, driven largely by incoming data centers.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to attend is available at ncuc.gov.
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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner