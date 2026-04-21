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NEWS BRIEFS

JPMorgan Chase adding 400 jobs, consolidate in SouthPark offices

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s largest bank, plans to bring hundreds of jobs to Charlotte over the next two years.

The Charlotte Ledger reports the bank is consolidating and expanding its local operations in SouthPark. JPMorgan Chase has signed a lease for 145,000 square feet at One Piedmont Town Center and plans to employ about 1,000 people there when the office opens in 2028. That would be an increase from the roughly 600 employees who currently work nearby.

The company plans to occupy five floors of the building off Fairview Road and will place its name atop the tower.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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