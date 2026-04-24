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NEWS BRIEFS

Etihad Airways increases to daily flights from Charlotte to the Middle East

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

The United Arab Emirates-owned airline Etihad Airways will operate daily from Charlotte from 15 June until 8 September, increasing from its four flights per week schedule. Etihad launched service in Charlotte in March.

The company said the move makes Charlotte "one of the fastest route expansions in the airline’s network."

The Charlotte flights will leave daily at 3 pm and arrive the next day in Abu Dhabi shortly after noon, operating on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 32 business and 271 economy seats.

"“The increase strengthens links between the Southeast U.S. and our global network, supporting both passenger and cargo flows while enabling efficient access to key markets across India and Asia-Pacific," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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