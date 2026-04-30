Home sales fall, price growth slows in Charlotte region

Home sales fell in March at the start of the crucial spring selling season. Canopy, the Charlotte-area Realtor Association, said Thursday that the number of sales was down more than 5% in March from the same time a year ago. The average price of a home sold in Mecklenburg County fell more than 5%—though it’s still over $602,0000. Across the wider Charlotte region, the average price was flat year-over-year, up less than half a percentage point.