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NEWS BRIEFS

Home sales fall, price growth slows in Charlotte region

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT

Home sales fell in March at the start of the crucial spring selling season. Canopy, the Charlotte-area Realtor Association, said Thursday that the number of sales was down more than 5% in March from the same time a year ago. The average price of a home sold in Mecklenburg County fell more than 5%—though it’s still over $602,0000. Across the wider Charlotte region, the average price was flat year-over-year, up less than half a percentage point.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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