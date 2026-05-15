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NEWS BRIEFS

Goodyear closure to cost 1,700 jobs in Fayetteville

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:29 AM EDT

In Fayetteville, some 1,700 workers are expected to lose their jobs as the Goodyear Tire plant plans to shut down by the end of next year. The company says the closure is part of an effort to stay competitive in a difficult market. Goodyear recently reported steep first-quarter losses, citing falling tire demand and rising costs tied to conflict in the Middle East. The Fayetteville plant opened in 1969 and is one of Cumberland County’s largest employers.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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