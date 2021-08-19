Police Swarm Home Of Cleveland County Man Arrested After D.C. Bomb Threat

A Cleveland County man is in custody after he claimed to have a bomb in his pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress on Thursday.

Google Maps Grover is about 40 miles west of Charlotte.

Floyd Ray Roseberry surrendered to police after a standoff that prompted the evacuations of nearby government buildings.

Federal and local law enforcement descended on his house in Cleveland County.

Tina Haskin lives in the Cleveland County town of Grover, across the street from Roseberry.

She says she was shocked and scared when law enforcement started swarming the area.

Haskin says Roseberry was a friendly neighbor — they waved at each other occasionally and she cut his grass for him once.

"We’ve been noticin’ here lately that he's just been lettin’ his place go," Haskin said. "I mean, the grass is growin’ up and he’s in and out a lot. I see him go up and down the road a lot.”

Officers say Roseberry drove a black pickup onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and told an officer he had a bomb.

Police say no bomb was found inside the vehicle, but possible bomb-making materials were collected.