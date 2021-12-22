© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Charlotte's I-85 remains closed following multiple crashes that left CMPD officer dead

Published December 22, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning on I-85.

Several officers were responding a tractor trailer crash, when a second tractor trailer collided with a patrol car at the scene.

In a message on Twitter, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says it’s with a heavy heart that he announces the death of Officer Mia Goodwin.

Jennings is holding a news conference this morning, where more information may be released. I-85 near W-T Harris Boulevard remains closed.

Charlotte Area
