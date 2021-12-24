A story about caroling on Christmas Eve that teaches lessons for life

Here's a touching story for Christmas Eve. It's told by Russell Mase, a retired Presbyterian minister who lives in Laurinburg.

Russell Mase

During his career, Mase served churches in Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, among others. He told this story often, about an experience while caroling with church members on a Christmas Eve many years ago in Ohio.

Mase, now 88, was living in Davidson in 2008 when he let me record the story for the community news website DavidsonNews.net. It has lessons for us all.

The music is by Theresa Woody of Davidson, playing piano arrangements of familiar carols.

