Light snow and cold wind chills in Charlotte area Saturday

The Charlotte area woke up to about an inch of snow and bitterly cold wind chills Saturday morning as another winter storm swept through the region overnight. Morning temperatures were sitting in the low-30s and will only rise to about 36 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Parts of the North Carolina mountains saw more snowfall. Areas around Asheville got between three and five inches of snow. The U.S. National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills in Buncombe and Jackson counties Saturday. Some parts of those counties are experiencing wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero. Winds will gust 40 to 55 mph, especially in higher elevations.