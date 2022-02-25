CATS audit finds 11 defective radios on buses

Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis says the transit system has conducted an audit of its bus fleet. The audit came amid safety concerns in the wake of the shooting death of driver Ethan Rivera.

In the weeks following Rivera’s death, CATS bus drivers have expressed concerns over the safety conditions of the buses they drive and the current protection available.

CATS CEO John Lewis said in a statement that since Rivera’s death CATS has experienced “speculation regarding the safety of CATS operators and our transit system.”

Lewis said CATS recently conducted an audit of the entire bus fleet and as a result replaced 11 defective radios. From 2017 to this month there have been 57 operator assaults. The highest number of assaults happened it 2017 with 15, and 2019 had the lowest number at seven. There were 14 in 2021. The total number of assaults included two operator shootings—one of which was the death of Rivera.

CATS also released a list of general safety protocols. It includes real-time GPS tracking for each bus, video surveillance, and barriers between drivers and passengers have been installed. Drivers have been quick to point out that those barriers are not bulletproof, and that more security is still needed for them to feel safe on the job.

Full Statement from CATS CEO John Lewis

Friday, February 25, 2022

Charlotte, N.C. - On Friday, February 11 Operator Ethan Rivera was tragically murdered while working his shift. Law enforcement have successfully identified Darian Dru Thavychith as the suspect involved. Police continue to use all available resources to bring Mr. Rivera’s murderer to justice.

Following this senseless act of violence, we’ve experienced rampant speculation regarding the safety of CATS bus operators and our transit system. Our team is working closely with the SMART labor union to create solutions that address workplace safety concerns. Most recently, CATS conducted an audit of the entire bus fleet and replaced 11 defective radios.

Over the past five years, CATS buses have traveled nearly 60 million miles across the Charlotte region. We’ve provided over 64 million passenger trips – connecting riders to opportunity, places, and each other. With each trip and mile traveled, our riders and operators share the same goal – to get home safely.

In order to achieve our shared goal, we all must treat each other with respect, patience and basic human decency. Let it be known that violence, crime, and disorderly behavior will not be tolerated by CATS or our law enforcement partners.

As we at CATS continue to mourn this tragedy, we remain steadfast with our commitment to safety. I ask all riders, operators and community members to join us in this responsibility we have to each other.

###

Assaults on CATS Operators

Over the past 5 years, there have been 57 operator assaults. That equates to .09 operator assaults per 100,000 vehicle miles traveled. Those assaults included two operator shootings.

Domestic violence shooting on CATS property Road rage incident that resulted in the death of Ethan Rivera