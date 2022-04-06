Board rules substantial evidence CMPD erred in probe of officers who handcuffed wrong woman

Charlotte’s Citizens Review board Wednesday night unanimously ruled there’s substantial evidence that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police erred in how it handled discipline for officers who mistakenly detained a woman last summer.

While the ruling is not a final determination in the case, it’s a significant victory for Jasmine Horne, whom officers put in handcuffs and detained in the back of a police cruiser last summer when they misidentified her.

Announcing the ruling, Tonya Jameson, chair of the CMPD Citizens Review Board said to Horne, "After carefully considering the complete internal affairs case file, as well as the statements provided by you and your attorney, and representatives of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, by a vote of nine to zero the board found that there is substantial evidence of error regarding CMPD's determination that officers did not violate rule conduct 29 and rule conduct 28. The board will conduct an evidentiary fact-finding proceeding to enable the board to make a fully informed final determination.

There will now be an evidentiary hearing on May 12.

This is a developing story.