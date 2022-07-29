Review after death of Mecklenburg inmate in June shows jail did not miss safety checks

The latest death the state has reviewed at Mecklenburg County’s main jail found no problems, including with safety checks. Tommy Hucks died last month after the Sheriff’s office says he was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell. It was the seventh death at the jail in just over a year.

Of those deaths, the state has found jail staff missed many safety checks leading up to the deaths of five inmates.

Missed checks were one of the big problems cited by a state inspector in December when he said inadequate staffing posed “an imminent threat” to the safety of inmates and staff. An eighth inmate died earlier this month. There hasn’t been a review of that death released yet.