© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Review after death of Mecklenburg inmate in June shows jail did not miss safety checks

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
meck-county-jail.jpg
Google Maps
/
Tommy Hucks was the seventh inmate to die at the jail in just over a year.

The latest death the state has reviewed at Mecklenburg County’s main jail found no problems, including with safety checks. Tommy Hucks died last month after the Sheriff’s office says he was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell. It was the seventh death at the jail in just over a year.

Of those deaths, the state has found jail staff missed many safety checks leading up to the deaths of five inmates.

Missed checks were one of the big problems cited by a state inspector in December when he said inadequate staffing posed “an imminent threat” to the safety of inmates and staff. An eighth inmate died earlier this month. There hasn’t been a review of that death released yet.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf
Related Content