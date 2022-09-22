CATS announces new customer rewards

The Charlotte Area Transit System announced a new saving option for its passengers on Wednesday. CATS has introduced “fare capping” for its CATS-Pass app to reward customers who consistently ride with the service. Once passengers have spent $88 through the CATS-Pass app on any given month, they’ll get to use local bus and rail transportation for free for the remainder of that month.

If you are currently a rider, you can take advantage and accumulate dollars towards the monthly threshold to earn the pass. When local bus and rail passes for one-way, one-day and weekly passes are purchased through the CATS-Pass app, those purchases will count for the $88 monthly threshold. Anyone who has the app can load their debit or credit card to make mobile purchases.

For those using cash, you can also add the money to your account by visiting the CATS customer service booth at the Charlotte Transit Center.

Once customers reach the threshold, the monthly pass will be available in the app automatically.

In the last eight years, ridership has gone down significantly from 23.9 million to just 5.9 million trips. Despite the decrease in ridership over the last few years, the new system could help increase ridership for the remainder of 2022.

“Fare capping is a key strategy to improve the rider experience and ensure it is affordable and accessible to all, especially those who cannot afford the upfront cost of a monthly pass.” CEO John Lewis said.

In an effort to help riders that don’t have smartphone access, passengers who are eligible can receive a smartphone and service for free of charge through the Federal Communications Commission's income-based Affordable Connectivity Program.

To learn more about the program, you can contact Life Wireless at 1-888-543-3620.