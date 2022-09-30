Prepare for storms with the FEMA Emergency Supplies Checklist
If you are in a storm's projected path, preparations to take now include making sure you have enough supplies to last for at least three days. Consider having a supply kit at home and another in your car.
Recommended Emergency Supplies List
- Water – at least a gallon per person, per day for drinking and hygiene
- 3-day supply of non-perishable food (dried fruit, canned tuna fish, peanut butter, etc.)
- Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and extra batteries
- Flashlights and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask, and plastic sheeting and duct tape, to help filter contaminated air
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Local maps
Additional Items To Consider:
- Prescription medication and glasses
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, ID, and bank records in a waterproof, portable container
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Emergency reference material such as first aid book or information from www.ready.gov
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for everyone in your family
- Change of clothes to last for at least 3 days, including sturdy shoes; consider the weather where you live
- Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper (when diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.)
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine hygiene supplies
- Paper plates, plastic cups and utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games or puzzles (let your kids pick these out themselves!)
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and other personal items
- Cell phone with charger, extra battery and solar charger
- Your child’s favorite stuffed animal or security blanket
Print the FEMA Checklist.