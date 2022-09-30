Prepare for storms with the FEMA Emergency Supplies Checklist

If you are in a storm's projected path, preparations to take now include making sure you have enough supplies to last for at least three days. Consider having a supply kit at home and another in your car.

Recommended Emergency Supplies List

Water – at least a gallon per person, per day for drinking and hygiene

3-day supply of non-perishable food (dried fruit, canned tuna fish, peanut butter, etc.)

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and extra batteries

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask, and plastic sheeting and duct tape, to help filter contaminated air

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Additional Items To Consider:

Prescription medication and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, ID, and bank records in a waterproof, portable container

Cash or traveler’s checks

Emergency reference material such as first aid book or information from www.ready.gov

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for everyone in your family

Change of clothes to last for at least 3 days, including sturdy shoes; consider the weather where you live

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper (when diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.)

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine hygiene supplies

Paper plates, plastic cups and utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games or puzzles (let your kids pick these out themselves!)

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and other personal items

Cell phone with charger, extra battery and solar charger

Your child’s favorite stuffed animal or security blanket

Print the FEMA Checklist.

