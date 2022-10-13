© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

CATS CEO John Lewis to resign after seven years as transit chief

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal,
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
john_lewis.jpg
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
CATS CEO John Lewis pictured in 2018.

Charlotte Area Transit System President and CEO John Lewis will resign at the end of November, ending a seven-year tenure that saw the opening of the Blue Line light rail extension and the Gold Line Streetcar, as well as declining ridership and significant driver shortages.

The city announced Lewis's departure at a news conference on Thursday that was not attended by Lewis. Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said it was Lewis' decision to step down, and that Lewis planned to take a position at a new organization.

Lewis' last day on the job will be Nov. 30, the city said. Charlotte's assistant city manager, Brent Cagle, will serve as an interim replacement while the city begins a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

In a statement to media outlets, Lewis thanked the city for allowing him to lead the transit system over the last seven years.

"I am proud of the great work we achieved and that we showed up for the community every day. I am so thankful I had the privilege to make CATS and every employee a part of this chapter of my life, and I am excited to cheer on CATS as I continue to be a part of the Charlotte community as a transit advocate and rider," he said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement describing Lewis as "a dedicated and passionate professional — someone who deeply cares for this organization and this community." Lyles said the city would continue to work to provide public transit passengers with reliable service.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
