-
When asked in an interview whether he found the late civil rights icon impressive, Trump claims to have done more for Black Americans than anybody else.
-
Today at 10:30 a.m., WFAE will carry the funeral service of U.S. Rep. John Lewis from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.Listen to WFAE live at 90.7 in…
-
The public is paying respects to long-time Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, as his body lies in state at the U. S. Capitol Rotunda…
-
The late Georgia congressman was celebrated Saturday morning at "The Boy From Troy" memorial service in his Alabama hometown. "It's up to us to keep his legacy alive," his great-nephew told mourners.
-
Visitors will file by the the Capitol and be required to wear masks because of the coronavirus. Lewis' family urges people outside of Washington, D.C., to pay tribute virtually.
-
The longtime Georgia congressman died Friday of pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who devoted his life to activism and the civil rights movement, was known as "the conscience of the Congress."
-
Lawmakers from across the political spectrum remembered Rep. John Lewis as a man who embodied the best of American ideals and a stalwart champion for civil rights.
-
The city of Charlotte has established ambitious sustainability goals to become a low-carbon city by 2030. But the CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System…
-
A dedicated bus-and-bike lane is opening on Fourth Street in uptown Monday, Dec. 16. The pilot project is a partnership between CATS and the Charlotte…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis addressed criticism of the decision to avoid the heart of uptown in plans for a tunnel that would take riders…