Charlotte's Midnight Diner rolled to new location

Charlotte's popular Midnight Diner is no longer on East Morehead Street, where it has served customers for the past 12 years.

The 89-foot, stainless steel boxcar was lifted onto a platform with wheels and driven by truck to its new location about a mile away on East Trade Street near the Spectrum Center.

The move was orchestrated early Wednesday morning, according to a report in The Charlotte Observer.

The 24/7 diner had closed to customers on Sept. 5 in preparation for the move. No reopening date has been set, but the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that it planned to reopen later this fall.

The move comes as a developer plans to build two high-rise buildings on the East Morehead site, just south of uptown Charlotte.

Chicago-based developer Riverside Investment and Development purchased the site, which also includes the Uptown Cabaret strip club. The club and the diner were both owned by Brian Dominick, according to The Charlotte Business Journal.

Construction on the new high-rises — which will include office space, retail, and apartments — was slated to begin by the end of 2022, the Journal reported.