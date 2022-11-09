© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to impact the Charlotte region

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
TropicalStormNicole.png
National Hurricane Center
/
nhc.noaa.gov

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Charlotte region and beyond, including the Piedmont, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are projected to impact the Carolinas starting Thursday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and make landfall as a hurricane on the coast of Florida late Wednesday.

As the hurricane moves along the coast of Florida, it will reach parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. When Nicole reaches further into the Southeast, it will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression.

In our region, the National Weather Service is expecting heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes Thursday night through Friday night. The current forecast shows the storm could bring between 2-2 ½ inches of rain to the area. That heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some spots.

For sports fans heading out to the Carolina Panthers’ Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the good news is the game is still on. The bad news is moderate winds and rainfall are projected near the 8:15 PM kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

If you’re traveling through Charlotte Douglas International this weekend you may want to check your flight status with your airline.

According to the flight tracking site Flight Aware at the time of this article, 52 flights have been canceled on Thursday and seven on Friday.

For more information on severe weather, head over to www.weather.gov for the latest updates in your area.

Charlotte Area Severe WeatherNorth Carolina weatherSouth Carolina
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
