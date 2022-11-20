© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church says

WFAE | By Robin A. Webb
Published November 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
Pastor Robyn Gool delivers a sermon at Victory Christian Center on Jan 2, 2022.
Robyn Gool, senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died Friday, the church announced.

No cause of death was given, but the church said in a statement on its website that Gool "had been ill for a little while."

The church cited his legacy as one of faith and service, which included his ministry, a shelter for homeless women, schooling, community outreach to those in need, and more.

His YouTube videos, called Power Packs with Pastor Gool, feature mini-sermons.

The church announced a Celebration of Life for Gool will be held. Arrangments were not yet available early Sunday, but the church said details will be posted at this link when finalized.

Gool is survived by friends and family, including his wife Marilyn.

Gool and his wife founded the church in 1980, "beginning with the church’s first meeting that summer at a warehouse in the Matthews area," WBTV reported.

In addition to the non-denominational church, the Gools founded Victory Christian Center School in 1989 for preschool and K-12 Christian-based education. In 1991, they started the More Than Conquerors College, which is described on the website as a private post-secondary institution for "academic and spiritual study."

Robin A. Webb
Robin A. Webb has worked in digital news and news editing at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, USA TODAY, The Washington Post and more.
