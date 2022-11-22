© 2022 WFAE
CMPD: Helicopter crash on I-77 South kills two

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Steve HarrisonEly Portillo
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST
I77.png
Traffic camera
/
NCDOT
NCDOT traffic cameras showing I-77 blocked.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that two people were killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 south of uptown.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings declined to identify the victims or the helicopter's owner at a news conference Tuesday morning. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene near the Nations Ford Road exit, and Jennings said he expected air crash investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would arrive soon.

Jennings said no cars were involved in the crash, and it appeared the pilot tried to avoid hitting vehicles.

"It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid traffic," said Jennings. "It looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else. If that is truly the case that pilot is a hero in my eyes."

I-77 South is closed from Exit 5 at the Tyvola Road exit, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Other on- and off-ramps were closed nearby, and officials said motorists should avoid the area. CMPD warned motorists to prepare for the southbound interstate to remain closed for "an extended period of time."

Social media posts and publicly available flight path information indicated that the helicopter belonged to WBTV News. Pictures posted on Twitter showed a blue "3" that appeared to be WBTV's logo on the crashed helicopter's crumpled skin. The Charlotte Observer reported that a member of WBTV's staff confirmed the helicopter was theirs.

The flight-tracking company Flight Aware shows a WBTV helicopter took off from the television state on West Morehead Street at 11:50 a.m. and then ended its journey about five minutes later near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.

Flight Aware shows the helicopter made a loop over the intestate before its flight ended.

A member of the WBTV newsroom told WFAE that the station is “not commenting on the crash at this time.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

