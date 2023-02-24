Charlotte airport terminal expansion to continue this summer with changes to— and closure — of security checkpoints

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s terminal lobby expansion is in its fourth year, and it will be more than two years until the project finishes in the fall of 2025. This summer, the latest phase kicks off — and travelers will see big changes at the security checkpoints.

Charlotte remains one of the busiest airports in the world, and as passengers keep piling in, space becomes more precious.

The $608 million terminal lobby expansion will add 175,000 square feet to the current terminal lobby, nearly doubling its size. In addition, 191,000 square feet will be renovated for an enhanced passenger experience.

The airport will also make changes to consolidate the current five security checkpoints into three larger ones. The trio of checkpoints with bigger capacity will help passengers get through security quicker. Checkpoint B will close on March 17. The airport will build six automated screening lanes and two normal lanes. The checkpoint will be closed through the busy summer travel season — potentially lengthening wait times — and is projected to reopen before the end of the 2023 holiday season as Checkpoint 1.

There will also be a few more changes in March that passengers can anticipate:



The ticket counter on the western side of the airport will move forward, in mid-march, affecting Air Canada, Contour, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United.

Checkpoint A’s exit lane will reopen on Thursday, 16 Mar.

The Airport Information Desk will be relocated near the closed Checkpoint B in early March.

Airport officials are advising passengers that wait times at TSA could be elevated during the spring break and summer peak travel times. With a much higher volume, the airport will also provide additional staff to help guide passengers with the changes.