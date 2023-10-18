© 2023 WFAE
New basketball court coming to east Charlotte park after pickleball controversy

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
Workers have removed basketball hoops and installed pickleball nets on a court in Charlotte's Sheffield Park.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A basketball court in Sheffield Park was converted into pickleball courts in August, sparking outrage from some residents. Now, the park will get a new full-sized basketball court.

There's good news for families and teens who play basketball in Sheffield Park in east Charlotte — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation says it will convert one of the park’s half-courts into a full-sized basketball court, and look into building new shade structures for players.

The announcement comes two months after the county converted the park’s old basketball court into pickleball courts, sparking outrage among residents who said the basketball court was popular, and that neighbors hadn't been consulted.

At a county commission meeting in September, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Director Lee Jones said his staff should have gathered more community input before converting the basketball court.

"Moving forward, we're changing our process to ensure that our engagement is equitable, comprehensive and inclusive," he said.

Workers install a fence around a new pickleball court in Sheffield Park on Aug. 7, 2023. The pickleball court will replace basketball court after a neighborhood association complained of illicit activities.
Sports
Read more: Neighbors sour over basketball-turned-pickleball court in east Charlotte park
Nick de la Canal

The Eastway Park/Sheffield Park neighborhood association requested the new pickleball courts. The association's president, Carolyn Millen, previously told WFAE that the basketball court sometimes attracted crime.

Park and Rec says the latest decision to convert one of the park's two half-size basketball courts into a full court was made following a community survey and a recent community meeting about possible improvements to Sheffield Park.

The county will also resurface the other half-court, install new seating around the park and plant new trees. If the budget allows, the county will also install a new shade structure near the updated basketball courts.

Work will begin in the next 30 days, the announcement said, and the county hopes to complete the work by early next spring.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is the host of Weekend Edition on Saturday/Sunday mornings, and a reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
