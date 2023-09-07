East Charlotte park might get new basketball court after pickleball controversy

Sheffield Park might once again have a full basketball court where kids, teens and adults can shoot hoops. That's after the previous court was converted into pickleball courts last month, angering some neighbors.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Director Lee Jones told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday night that his staff will hold a community meeting sometime in the next 30 days, and if residents say they want a full basketball court back in the park, the county will build them a new one.

The Eastway Park/Sheffield Park neighborhoods are the site of a pickleball controversy after the county replaced a basketball court with pickleball, leaving some neighbors with a sour taste.

Jones said his department should have gathered more community input before they began removing the basketball hoops and putting up pickleball nets on the shaded court in the east Charlotte park.

"In this instance, we only heard from a small, rather than large or more representative portion of the community," he said. "Moving forward, we're changing our process to ensure that our engagement is equitable, comprehensive and inclusive."

The Eastway Park/Sheffield Park neighborhood association requested the new pickleball courts. The association's president, Carolyn Millen, previously told WFAE that the basketball court sometimes attracted crime.

The conversion sparked outrage among some neighbors who said the basketball court was popular among families and teens, and questioned why the park's tennis court had not been converted instead.

Jones told commissioners Wednesday his staff didn't convert the tennis court for fear of sparking more fights between pickleball and tennis players.

A spokesperson for the parks department said it was the first time the department had converted a basketball court for pickleball. Meanwhile, the county has converted at least 24 tennis courts to accommodate pickleball.

Jones did not say Wednesday when or where the community meeting might take place.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell, whose district includes Sheffield Park, said he was encouraged by the parks director's remarks Wednesday night, and he thanked him directly.

"When we have a miss, whether it's intentional or unintentional, we still have to own it, and you stood here tonight and you owned it, and I appreciate that," Jerrell said.

Jerrell added that he believed parks department staff and the neighborhood association president had been acting in good faith, and said he was heartened by the director's promise of a solution.

"I believe that pickleball and basketball can coexist," Jerrell said. "I hope we leave here encouraged. I hope we leave here together, and not divided, and we're committed to working together as we move forward."