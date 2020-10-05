Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation

-
Mecklenburg County Commissioners could give final approval Wednesday night to a land swap with the Charlotte Housing Authority in the Midtown area. The…
-
Mecklenburg County hasn’t had a public beach in about 40 years. So when the new beach at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius opened two weeks ago, there was a…
-
The number of reported coyote sightings in Mecklenburg County has dropped dramatically in the last three years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there…
-
Mecklenburg County is lifting its 30-year ban on public swimming at Lake Norman - possibly by the summer of 2015.Currently only people with boats or…