Latta Plantation May Be Renovated Before Reopening, Mecklenburg County Says

New landscaping, fences, repairs and renovations could be coming to Latta Plantation in Huntersville as Mecklenburg County draws up plans for the historic site's reopening.

The 16-acre site iwas closed in June amid an uproar over a planned Juneteenth event that was advertised with historical, racist language many found offensive.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Director W. Lee Jones told county commissioners Tuesday night that the county was now working on a plan to reopen the site "with the goal of compassion, inclusion and equity at the forefront."

Jones did not say when the site might be reopened but told commissioners that his department would like to make a number of renovations and improvements to the property before welcoming the public back.

Those include new gravel for the site's parking lot, new security cameras and alarms, internet access and restoration work on many historic buildings.

The repairs and site improvements are estimated to cost about $312,000, Jones said. He plans to present a formal budget request to commissioners at their January retreat.

Jones also said the county will also invite feedback from the public and work with a group of community partners to come up with a new operating plan for the site.

He said the group will study archival documents related to Latta Plantation and conduct research on how other historic plantations are run elsewhere in the country.

Community partners chosen by the county include Corine Mack with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP and local historians and researchers with the Mint Museum, Levine Museum of the New South, UNC Charlotte, Johnson C. Smith University and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

The county is also looking for a new entity to manage the property after it ended its contract with Latta Place Inc. in June over the controversial "Kingdom Coming" event.

At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Elaine Powell asked whether the county's Park and Recreation department might be able to manage the property without needing an outside entity, but Jones said that was unlikely due to staff limitations.

Jones said the county is preparing to release more information launch a "public input website" where residents can share their thoughts sometime next week.