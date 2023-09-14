© 2023 WFAE
In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Streets across Charlotte will close to cars in October, to boost walking and biking

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
Andrew Crago

Next month, the city of Charlotte and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and Public Health will host six “Corridors Connect” events — closing selected streets to cars for part of a weekend.

The events will be similar to the Open Streets 704 events, which bring neighborhoods together by closing streets temporarily and encouraging residents to walk, bike and participate in other activities. Next month’s events will be held in the city’s six low-income Corridors of Opportunity.

Corridors of Opportunity executive manager Monica Holmes believes the events will bring communities closer.

“It’s a multicultural, multigenerational and multilingual experience for a diverse and fast-growing community,” Holmes said in a statement.

“These corridors are vital to the health of Charlotte’s communities, serving as links that connect people to the resources and businesses they need to live and thrive.”

The events will take place on three back-to-back Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.:

Oct. 22: The West Boulevard Corridor and the Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard Corridor.

Oct. 8: The I-85/Sugar Creek Road Corridor and the Albemarle Road/Central Avenue Corridor.

Oct. 15: The Beatties Ford Road/Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor and the Graham Street/North Tryon Street Corridor.

All events will be near public transportation, and can also be accessed by either walking or cycling.

For more information, visit here.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.