Streets across Charlotte will close to cars in October, to boost walking and biking

Next month, the city of Charlotte and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation and Public Health will host six “Corridors Connect” events — closing selected streets to cars for part of a weekend.

The events will be similar to the Open Streets 704 events, which bring neighborhoods together by closing streets temporarily and encouraging residents to walk, bike and participate in other activities. Next month’s events will be held in the city’s six low-income Corridors of Opportunity.

Corridors of Opportunity executive manager Monica Holmes believes the events will bring communities closer.

“It’s a multicultural, multigenerational and multilingual experience for a diverse and fast-growing community,” Holmes said in a statement.

“These corridors are vital to the health of Charlotte’s communities, serving as links that connect people to the resources and businesses they need to live and thrive.”

The events will take place on three back-to-back Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.:

Oct. 22: The West Boulevard Corridor and the Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard Corridor.

Oct. 8: The I-85/Sugar Creek Road Corridor and the Albemarle Road/Central Avenue Corridor.

Oct. 15: The Beatties Ford Road/Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor and the Graham Street/North Tryon Street Corridor.

All events will be near public transportation, and can also be accessed by either walking or cycling.

For more information, visit here.

