Molten slag sparks fire at old tower at Charlotte Douglas Airport

On Thursday, the Charlotte Fire Department extinguished a fire that broke out at the old control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The tower was retired after the current tower began operations in February 2022, and it’s slated for demolition.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 5500 Josh Birmingham Pkwy. At approximately 8:10 AM Charlotte Fire responded to a structure fire at the 5500 block Josh Birmingham Parkway (the old FAA tower) Upon our arrival heavy smoke was visible. We learned four construction workers were trapped by the… pic.twitter.com/XYhYIdkyQj — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 20, 2024

CFD responded to the fire on Josh Birmingham Parkway where the old tower stands, directly opposite the terminal. When CFD arrived, they found heavy plumes of smoke coming from the tower and four construction workers were trapped inside.

More images from scene. pic.twitter.com/eb83bxdIfP — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 20, 2024

CFD said the fire was caused by an accident after molten slag from hot work dropped down an elevator shaft and made contact with foam insulation.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly, and CFD said the construction workers evacuated the tower on their own and did not require any medical attention.

CFD also said the fire didn’t halt airport operations.