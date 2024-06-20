© 2024 WFAE

Molten slag sparks fire at old tower at Charlotte Douglas Airport

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

On Thursday, the Charlotte Fire Department extinguished a fire that broke out at the old control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The tower was retired after the current tower began operations in February 2022, and it’s slated for demolition.

CFD responded to the fire on Josh Birmingham Parkway where the old tower stands, directly opposite the terminal. When CFD arrived, they found heavy plumes of smoke coming from the tower and four construction workers were trapped inside.

CFD said the fire was caused by an accident after molten slag from hot work dropped down an elevator shaft and made contact with foam insulation.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly, and CFD said the construction workers evacuated the tower on their own and did not require any medical attention.

CFD also said the fire didn’t halt airport operations.

