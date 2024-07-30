Large sinkhole shuts down road near uptown Charlotte

A large section of road collapsed into a sinkhole Tuesday morning near the intersection of the West Morehead Street and Cedar Street, just a block away from Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the sinkhole shortly after 12 p.m. on X. The road collapse prompted officers to close South Cedar Street in both directions. Crews with Charlotte Water were also on scene.

"Expect the closure to remain in place for an extended period of time," police said in the online post. "Please avoid the area if at all possible and seek an alternative route if you travel in this area for your afternoon or evening commute."