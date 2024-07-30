© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Large sinkhole shuts down road near uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT

A large section of road collapsed into a sinkhole Tuesday morning near the intersection of the West Morehead Street and Cedar Street, just a block away from Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the sinkhole shortly after 12 p.m. on X. The road collapse prompted officers to close South Cedar Street in both directions. Crews with Charlotte Water were also on scene.

"Expect the closure to remain in place for an extended period of time," police said in the online post. "Please avoid the area if at all possible and seek an alternative route if you travel in this area for your afternoon or evening commute."
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
