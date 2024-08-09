Delta flight reportedly carrying Panthers players runs off taxiway at CLT airport

Officials say no one was hurt when a Delta flight carrying 188 passengers ran off a taxiway moments after landing at the Charlotte-Douglas Airport early Friday morning.

Among those reportedly onboard Delta 8860 were players and staff with the Carolina Panthers. The team has not identified the players or staff, or said how many were onboard.

The plane departed Thursday night from Providence, Rhode Island. Earlier in the day, the team had faced the New England Patriots in their first preseason game in Boston.

WBTV reports the plane got stuck in some mud after landing. Passengers and crew exited the plane and were bussed to the terminal.

A spokesperson for the airport said the plane was towed from the taxiway around 5:30 a.m., about two hours after the plane landed.