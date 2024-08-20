North Carolina sheriff saves baby from drowning

A North Carolina sheriff says he saved an infant from drowning in Hoke County over the weekend.

Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil wrote on Facebook that he was leaving church on Sunday when he heard a dispatch call about a child drowning.

"Realizing that I was less than three minutes away from the location, I immediately responded," he wrote.

"Upon arriving, I grabbed my medical equipment, began performing CPR and applied the AED on the infant. After a few short, intense minutes, additional emergency personnel arrived to assist, and together, we provided case before transporting the infant to a nearby hospital with a law enforcement escort."

Virgil asked the community to keep the child in their prayers. He also said the incident showed "that when we all work together as a community, we can accomplish great things, even in the face of devastating situations."