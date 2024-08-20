Overnight road closures all week on I-485

Expect some overnight lane closures on 485 in southeast Charlotte this week. Contract crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be setting bridge girders on both sides of I-485 at Johnston Road, with intermittent lane and ramp closures and rolling road blocks each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is part of the I-485 express lanes project .

Tuesday, they’ll set two girders of the flyover bridge over the inner loop, with lane closures on inner loop of 485 at 10 p.m. At 11 p.m., the inner loop will be closed. Traffic will be detoured at the exit ramp to Johnston Road. The detour and all traffic control will be removed by 6 a.m. Wednesday,