NEWS BRIEFS

Overnight road closures all week on I-485

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 20, 2024 at 8:13 AM EDT

Expect some overnight lane closures on 485 in southeast Charlotte this week. Contract crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be setting bridge girders on both sides of I-485 at Johnston Road, with intermittent lane and ramp closures and rolling road blocks each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is part of the I-485 express lanes project.

Tuesday, they’ll set two girders of the flyover bridge over the inner loop, with lane closures on inner loop of 485 at 10 p.m. At 11 p.m., the inner loop will be closed. Traffic will be detoured at the exit ramp to Johnston Road. The detour and all traffic control will be removed by 6 a.m. Wednesday,
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
